Harvard resident Merril Todd “Pud” DeLap, 68, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.
Memorial service is 1:00 p.m. Monday, March 2, at Harvard United Church of Christ in Harvard with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. Burial will be at First Evangelical Cemetery, north of Harvard.
There will be no viewing or visitation.
“Pud “was born Sept. 17, 1951, in Lexington, to Donald C. and Fay A. (Cranford) DeLap. He graduated from Lexington High School and Central Community College. Pud was a tool and die maker for DeLap Machine & Manufacturing. He was an avid shooter.
He is survived by a brother, Morry (Marlene) DeLap of Lexington; nephews, Corey (Heaather) DeLap and Dirk DeLap, all of Lexington; step-daughters, Tammy Jo Lay of Glenvil and Shelly Lynn Meyer of Sterling, Neb.; many good friends.
Merril was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Memorials may be given to Harvard Rod & Gun Club, PO Box 27, Harvard, NE 68944.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
