Melvin Ray Naprstek

Mr. Naprstek was born in Lexington, Nebraska and lived and worked in many places with his family over the years. He met the love of his life, Carol, in 1963. Mr. Naprstek moved back to Nebraska for a number of years with Carol and his daughter Melanie to help take care of his mother. After the passing of his mother, they moved back to Georgia and in later years, they made their home in Metter. While in Metter, Mr. Naprstek worked for Cal-Maine Farms as a seed truck driver and retired in 1995. Mr. Naprstek was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a member of the VFW Post #5893 in Metter. In addition to his parents, Mel was preceded in death by wife Carol and daughter, Melanie.