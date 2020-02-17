Mary Scamehorn

Mary Esther Scamehorn, 96 of Kearney died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at the Central Nebraska Veterans Home in Kearney.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020 at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney. Interment will follow at Ft. McPherson National Cemetery in Maxwell, NE. Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honors Team in conjunction with the North Platte Honors Team. Visitation will be 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Monday at O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home in Kearney.
Mary was born Oct. 15, 1923 in Livingston County, Illinois to John and Teresa (Smith) Weber. She grew up on a farm near Saunemin, Ill., with her brothers Glen, Virgil and Harold. In High School, Mary excelled in 4-H. After graduation from Saunemin High School, she attended college at Illinois State Normal, studying home economics. Mary proudly served in the United States Navy in the WAVES during World War II. She was a pharmacist Mate and was awarded a World War II Victory Medal. She later served in the U.S. Naval Reserve. After the war, she moved to Nebraska and earned her bachelor’s degree in Home Economics from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, and later completed her master’s degree at Kearney State College.
On Nov. 22, 1952, Mary was united in marriage to Denver Scamehorn in Cullom, Ill., This union was blessed with three children, John, Dan and Teresa. They lived in York, until 1972, when they moved to Lexington and later Elwood. Mary and Denver were married for nearly 45 years, until his death in 1997.
After many years of working as an educator (including economics, general science and GED instruction), a volleyball coach, and a food and equipment demonstrator for a gas company, Mary retired and became and an avid traveler. She participated in numerous trips around the country with the Elderhostel program as she enjoyed continuing her own education. She also traveled frequently with family and friends. Mary was very active with the local Flatwater WAVES and with the National WAVES Organizations. After Denver’s death, Mary moved to Kearney in 1998. She found great joy in being a volunteer in the Kearney Community and participated in activities at the Peterson Senior Center. She loved to spend time with her granddaughters and was a devoted member of St. James Catholic Church.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, John Scamehorn of Norman, Okla., Dan (Karin) Scamehorn of Kearney and Teresa Scamehorn of Norman, Okla.; grandchildren, Sarah and Laura Scamehorn and great-grandchildren, Ava and Olivia, all of Kearney.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Glen, Harold and Virgil Weber; and her husband, Denver Scamehorn.
Memorials are suggested to Good Samaritan Society Prairie View Gardens Staff Crisis Fund. Condolences or personal reflections may be shared online at www.osrfh.com. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney.
