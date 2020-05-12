Mary Maloley, 82, of Lexington passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.
Private Family Funeral Services will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel in Lexington with the Reverend Christopher Morris, officiating. The funeral service will be streamed live through Facebook live on the Reynolds Love Facebook page. Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be on Thursday, May 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Chapel with a Trisagion Service to follow at 7:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain six feet apart of social distance from other parties.
Mary was born Oct. 24, 1937, at Melbourne, Australia, the only child of Alexander and Raifeh (Beshara) Malouly. Her parents died when she was a young child and was raised by her aunt and uncle, Nora and James Batrouney. She received her education from St. Michael’s Grammar School in Melbourne and graduated with the class of 1954. Mary was Head boarder, for which she received the Senior House Boarder Prize. Mary was also an accomplished athlete. Only two girls received triple sports prizes, and one of them was Mary, for Basketball, Hockey and Tennis. She also received a prize for the Best All Round Sports Award.
Following High School, she worked for National Mutual Insurance of Australia. Mary spent many years travelling the World and visited the USA for two years with her close friend June Martin. In 1961, while visiting the states she met the love of her life, John Maloley. After 12 years of dating they were united in marriage on Feb. 27, 1974 in Australia. They moved to Lexington in June of 1974, and two children were blessed to this union, John and Amanda. Mary focused her efforts on caring for the home and raising her children.
Mary’s love for the game of tennis was an understatement. She was instrumental in starting Tennis League’s in Lexington and she and her close friend, Linda Motzner started the Lexington Labor Day Tournament which brought competitors from all over Nebraska and out of the state. They would run the Tournament for 20 years (1979-1999) and the tournament is still being played today. Mary fought hard with Linda and along with Kathy Stuckey to bring High School Tennis to Lexington which was added with the class of 1993-94. Mary was inducted in the Nebraska Tennis Hall of Fame with the class of 1999.
Mary was a faithful member of the St. George Orthodox church in Kearney as well as St Nicholas Orthodox church in Melbourne, Australia. Her orthodox faith was a key part of who she was.
Mary wasn’t afraid to express her opinion and you always knew where you stood with her. She treasured her time with family and friends. Mary’s family and friends in Melbourne, Australia meant the world to her as well and these were maintained through her life including June Martin, John Mansour, Loretta Munnings and Beverley Hore.
She leaves to celebrate her life, her husband, John of Lexington; children, John Alexander (Candi) Maloley of Melissa, Texas and Amanda Maloley of Winter Garden, Florida; two grandchildren, Alexander John and Collin Steel Maloley; two brothers-in-law, Nimir (Margaret) Maloley of Kearney and Joe (Linda) Maloley of Omaha; three sisters-in-law, Victoria Salem of Kearney, Wanda Maloley of Lexington and Joyce (Gary) Spellman of Minden; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and many friends.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; brothers-in-law, Shibble, Faud, Toffie, Zickie and Andy Maloley, Abdou Salem, John Liakos, and Ed Malooley; sisters-in-law, Sadie Malooley, Leenda Liakos, Virginia Maloley, Bonnie (Maloley) Neff and Lorraine Maloley and Esther Maloley (infant).
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. George Orthodox Church in Kearney or Lexington Tennis Association.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
