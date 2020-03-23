Mary Lemmer

Mary H. Lemmer of Cozad died Friday, March 20, 2020 at Emerald Care Center at the age of 87.
Private family graveside services will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at First Lutheran Church of Buffalo Cemetery with the Rev. Vic Rasmussen officiating. Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Mary was born Aug. 27, 1932 at Holbrook, Nebraska to Elmer and Clarissa (Clarke) Hawthorne. She graduated from Cozad High School with the class of 1951. On June 10, 1951, she married Jerome Lemmer at the Evangelical Church in Cozad. Their union was blessed with 6 children, Randall (Mose), Gary (Dutch), Alan (Moose), Kelly (Flakes), Susan and Linda (Pot). The couple raised their family on the family ranch northeast of Cozad. She was a faithful member of the First Lutheran Church of Buffalo.
Everyone she knew thought of her as a mother. She was always feeding people, deer hunters, pheasant hunters, etc.
Survivors include her children, Gary (Kathleen) Lemmer of Cozad, Alan (Leesa) Lemmer of Lexington, Kelly (Theresa) Lemmer of Cozad, Susan (Danny) Buffum of Lincoln and Linda (Dennis) Bauer of Omaha; 16 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Harold Hawthorne of Cozad; sister, Betty (Ray) Kenney of Holbrook; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Randall and daughter-in-law, Laura Lemmer.
Online condolences may be shared at berrymanfuneralhome.com. Memorials are suggested to the First Lutheran Church of Buffalo.
