Mary Ann Schnacker, 77 of Lexington died Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the Kearney Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services will be held Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastors Rob Kuefner and William Ohlmann, officiating. Interment will be in the Evergreen Cemetery at Lexington.
Visitation will be held Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Mary Ann was born Nov. 23, 1942 in Trenton, to Wesley I. and Edna L. (Frakes) Fuqua. As a child she moved with her family different places in central, Nebraska but ended up in Lexington in 1957. She graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1961.
On Aug. 31, 1963 she was united in marriage to Richard Schnacker, to this union two sons were born, Rick and Rex. The couple would later divorce.
Mary Ann worked as Bookkeeper at Joe’s Tavern , later known as Schnacker’s Country and then was employed by Tri-County Hospital in Lexington as the purchasing Agent for 28 years.
Mary Ann was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington.
Mary Ann enjoyed growing plants and flowers, bowling, needle point, sewing, playing Bingo, and crossword puzzles. Her greatest joy was her family, attending the son’s sporting events and later spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include two son, Rick and wife Angie of Humboldt, Rex and wife Tammy of Lexington; one sister, Rosie Griess of Spokane, Wash.; six grandchildren, Stacia Schnacker, Kalyn Schnacker, Sonja (Kyle) Davis, Emily Schnacker, Kali (Blaken) Zamudio and Aric Schnacker, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, one brother, Harry and one sister , Betty Wonderly.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
