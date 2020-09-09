Mark McKee, 64, of Lexington passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Tabitha Hospice in Lincoln of Frontal Temporal Dementia.
Private family services will be held at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church and inurnment will take place at Cozad Cemetery. No visitation nor book signing are planned.
Mark was born in Lexington, to Ray "Bill" and Blanche Phelps McKee on May 12, 1956.
Mark attended Rural District 16 School, Lexington High School, the University of Nebraska Lincoln, and was a Nebraska Lead 10 Fellow. He was a member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, Alpha Psi. Mark was a member of the Lexington Presbyterian Church, and was baptized and confirmed at Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church near Lexington.
Mark leaves behind to mourn his passing, his wife Janet Geiger McKee, his sister Kay Landers and her husband Gary of Broomfield, Colo. Also, his mother-in-law Marlene Geiger of Cozad, sister in law Marcia Geiger of Joshua Tree, Cali., and brother-in-law Eric Geiger of Omaha. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and many friends.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents, his brother John McKee, his sister Lois Michals, and father-in-law Otto Geiger.
Memorials are suggested to Lexington Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Lexington Grand Generation Center, or to the donor’s choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
