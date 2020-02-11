Marjorie Roller

Marjorie M Roller, 79, Marjorie died Feb. 10, 2020 in Cozad.
A book signing will take place at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, 1:00-3:00 p.m. There will be a short service following the book signing with Pastor Larry Michael Rush, officiating.
She was born Marjorie M. Culp on Nov. 3, 1940 in Eve, Mo., to Stella M. Moore and Christopher Allen Culp, Sr.
On Sept. 11, 1957, she married Orval (Buck) Roller. They moved to Cozad in 1969, where she worked at Monroe Auto Equipment (Tenneco) until 1985. The couple then moved to Golden, Colo., where she worked with her husband at Diamond Shamrock. They returned to Cozad where she worked in the grocery store and later, Dollar General, until she retired.
Marjorie loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always made a home for them.
She is survived by her children, son, Orval Jr. and wife, Pam of Paragould, Ark., and daughter LaDeana Morr and husband Tony of Monroe, Mich. She is also survived by her sisters, Betty and Candy, brothers, Jerry, Larry, Terry, Kerry and Gary.; grandchildren, Daniel Dean Hernandez and girlfriend Dana Dillon, Mary Ann Baker and husband Nathan, Kristi Jo Hernandez and boyfriend Andrew Buss; Orval Dean “Buddy” Roller III and Amanda Sue Roller. Jessica Morr, Jaclyn Morr and Jonathon Morr of Monroe, Mich.; great –grandchildren, Mckinley Sloan (Miki) Hernandez; Mason Daniel (Muzzie) Hernandez; Porter John Slack; Hayley Virginia May Slack; Brianna Kaylynn Houchin; Shaylee Ann (Shaylee baby) Buss; Allyson Buss; Clancy James Dean Buss; Quintin Lee Buss; Miles Anthony Buss and Teagan Marie (Tigger) Roller.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
Memorials are suggested to Emerald Nursing And Rehab in Cozad, Asercare Hospice or Avamere in Lexington.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
