Marilyn May (Brown) Biehl, 88, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, August 30, 2023 at the Elwood Care Center.

She was born on February 2, 1935 in Montgomery City, Missouri to Melvin and Selma (May) Brown. Marilyn lived in Missouri until 1949, when her family moved to Lexington. Marilyn graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1953.

While in High School, Marilyn met the love of her life, Jim during a High School Church Fellowship. Marilyn was united in marriage to James “Jim” Biehl on February 14, 1954 in Lexington at the First Presbyterian Church. Two children were blessed to this union: Roger James and Janice Kay. The family made their home in the Lexington area, where Marilyn focused her efforts on caring for the home and raising her children.

Marilyn was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington and 70-year member, where she was active in many church organizations. She was also a member of the Grant Extension Club, Hospital Auxiliary, and past member of the Nebraska Cattlewomen.

Marilyn and Jim enjoyed traveling together, and she thoroughly loved following her grandchildren’s activities and sporting events and in her later years when the great-grandchildren came along, they were the highlight of her life.

She also enjoyed quilting, square dancing and traveling to different wineries in Nebraska and Missouri with friends. Marilyn decided to take charge of her health and began the Weight Watchers program where she lost over 100lbs. This was a great accomplishment in her life. Above all, Marilyn has left a tremendous legacy of love, and faith to her family.

Survivors include her husband, Jim of Lexington; her daughter, Janice (Lynn) Lans of Lexington; eight grandchildren, Justin (Da’Lacy) Lans, Jillian (Justin) Dowdy, Jacey (Austen) Klemm, Brandy (Cody) Popken, Amanda Christensen, Aleah Biehl, Isaac Biehl, and Rachel (Connor) Lemke; great-grandchildren, Jordan, Jacob, Joslynn, James, and Jorgianna Lans, Jackson and Jamie Dowdy, Bodee and Shaya Klemm, Kamryn Pike, Kinley Popken, Giana and Malik Christensen; brother, Leroy (Lettie) Brown of Roseburg, Oregon and sister-in-law, Patricia (Donald) McAnallen of Lakeview, Oregon; brother-in-law, Buss (Carolyn) Biehl of Kearney; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Besides her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her son, Roger Biehl; grandson, Jason Lans; brother, Richard Brown, sisters-in-law, Casey Biehl and Bernice (Phil) Pebley; in-laws, Wesley and Else Biehl.

A Memorial Service will be on Tuesday, September 5, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Reverend Chuck Olsen, officiating.

A visitation will be held on Monday, September 4, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

A Private Family Interment will be held prior to the Service.

Memorials are kindly suggested to the First Presbyterian Church in Lexington.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com