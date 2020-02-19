Marilyn Crandell, 63, of St. Cloud, Minn., died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at her home after a battle with cancer.
Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Marilyn, will be 10:30 a.m., Monday, Feb. 24 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery.
There will be a visitation from 4-8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Miller-Carlin Funeral Home and again after 9:30 a.m. Monday at the church. Holy Spirit parish prayers will be at 5:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Marilyn was born March 13, 1956 in Lexington, to Floyd and Josephine (Thinnes) McDonald. She married Ronald Crandell on April 22, 1978 in Overton.The couple moved to Casper, Wyo., and eventually to St. Cloud. Marilyn worked at the V.A. Medical Center as a Radiologic Technologist and she was the Image Department Supervisor. She was a member of the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud.
Marilyn is survived by her husband, Ronald Crandell, St. Cloud; her children, Teresa (Maurice) English, Burnsville and Matthew (Jaci) Crandell, Maple Grove. She is also survived by three grandchildren and her brothers and sisters, Janet (Jerry) Schroeder, Lexington; Robert (Pat) McDonald, Bellevue; Peggy (Randy) Carpenter, Lexington; and Daniel (Barb) McDonald, Overton.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
