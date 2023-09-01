Marianne Margaret Straka, 80, of Grand Island, Nebraska, formerly of Lexington passed away on Thursday, August 24, 2023 at Emerald Lakeview Nursing and Rehab in Grand Island.

She was born on April 4, 1943 in Lexington, Nebraska to Louis and Agnes (Benhauer) Straka. Marianne attended country school at District 56 and 7 in Lexington and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1961.

Marianne gained employment with Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in August of 1961. In 1964, when the Lexington offices closed, she transferred to the Grand Island location. Marianne worked for the telephone company for 35 years, retiring in 1999.

Shen enjoyed emailing, friendships and going out to eat. She always had a good sense of humor and a smile.

Thanks goes to her great neighbors, Hugo, Melisa, Max, Monica and Xavier Mendez, Linda Graybill and Ilene Ivers for their support during her cancer journey.

Marianne is survived by her brother, Tom Straka of Lexington, also relatives and friends.

Marianne was preceded in death by her parents, Louis and Agnes Straka, and good friend, Monte Ronzzo.

Marianne donated her body to science.

Memorial gatherings will be on Friday, September 1st, 10:30 a.m. to Noon at the Grand Generation Center in Grand Island and on Wednesday, September 6th from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. in Lexington at the Legend Oaks Community Room in Lexington.

Memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children’s Hospital or the donor’s choice.

Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com