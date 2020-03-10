Marian Kline

Marian Elon (Nisley) Kline, 98, of Fremont (but always from Lexington), died Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Methodist Hospital in Fremont surrounded by her family.
Memorial services will be Friday, March 13, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. Interment will be at Greenwood Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, March 12, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at First United Methodist Church in Lexington.
Marian was born the second child of Dr. Leroy and Tilda Dana (Anderson) Nisley on Dec. 5, 1921, in Gothenburg. After graduating from High School in Gothenburg, she attended Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.
On Aug. 15, 1943, she was united in marriage to Barton Leon Kline in Gothenburg. They were blessed with six children, Barton, Scott, Todd, Christin, Kurt and Gretchen. Marian returned to college while Bart went to World War II in Europe. After graduating from college, she taught school in North Platte, Gibbon, Lincoln Northeast and finished in Lexington.
In 1952 they moved to the farm east of Lexington. In 1958, Marian returned to teach High School English at Lexington for more than 30 years until her retirement in 1989. Even when husband Bart returned to teaching in 1968, they continued to reside on the farm.
After retirement, Marian seemed to find some organization activity or travel event every day. She has forever looked for a new book and it was a pleasure to hear her say, “That was such a good book.” Marian mailed a biweekly group letter to family and friends for more than 50 years. The letters always contained unique observations and positive thinking that were true to her personality. She could get you thinking!
After husband Bart died, Marian requested a Christmas Celebration (with presents) for family in July at different locations close to someone’s home. The July event kept her family in touch and caused an annual vacation for all.
Marian’s faith and church were always present in her daily life. She was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church and an 80-year member of P.E.O. Chapter FS in Lexington.
Marian is survived by four sons: Bart (Linda) Kline of Boise, Idaho, Scott (Diana) Kline of Sun City West, Ariz., Todd (Ruth) Kline of Hastings and Kurt Kline of Lexington; two daughters: Christin (Rick) Roffers of Fremont and Gretchen (Bob) Bricker of Colorado Springs, Colo.; grandchildren, Barton Kline, Shelby Robinson, Ben Kline, Paige Bricker, T.J. (Melissa) Roffers, Scott (Courtney) Kline, Chad Robinson, Burke (Andrea) Kline, Kurt Bricker and Brynn (Mike) Bilancini; great-grandchildren: Christopher, Miles, Keean, Nicholas, Katelyn, Colton, Tinsley, Graham, Ellie, Analise, Jack, Charlotte, Lucy, Brighton, Oscar, Evelyn and Max.
Marian was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bart in 2001; brother and sister-in-law, Bryant and Mildred Nisley; sister, Louise Kugler Blohm; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Don and Anne Kline.
Memorials are suggested to First United Methodist Church for the Camp Comeca Scholarship Fund, Lexington Public Library, or Lexington Community Foundation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
