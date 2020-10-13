Marian Kathryn “Kay” Denker, 93, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.

Kay was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Lexington to Marion and Helen Menke. She attended District 16, a rural grade school and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1945. She furthered her education at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. A blind date at UNL was the beginning of her life with Bill. They were married Oct. 22, 1950 and had three children: Mike, Sarah and Curt. Lexington was their home.