Marian Kathryn “Kay” Denker, 93, of Lexington passed away on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 at Avamere in Lexington.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Lexington with Reverend Eddie Mariel, officiating. The funeral service will be live streamed via the Reynolds Love Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
Kay was born Feb. 19, 1927, in Lexington to Marion and Helen Menke. She attended District 16, a rural grade school and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1945. She furthered her education at Lindenwood College in St. Charles, Missouri and graduated from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. A blind date at UNL was the beginning of her life with Bill. They were married Oct. 22, 1950 and had three children: Mike, Sarah and Curt. Lexington was their home.
Kay was a wonderful cook. She enjoyed sporting events, especially baseball and Husker athletics. She never missed a day reading the paper. Kay loved her evenings with friends at Supper Club and Dance Club. Attending her kids and grandkids activities brought her great joy.
Kay was a 50 year member of Delta Gamma Sorority and PEO Chapter AN. She volunteered for the Red Cross, Meals on Wheels and served on the first Lexington Foundation Board.
A lifelong Presbyterian, she attended Buffalo Grove Presbyterian Church. In her later years, she joined First Presbyterian Church in Lexington where she served as a Deacon.
Kay will be deeply missed by her children, Mike (Karla) Denker of Lexington, Sarah (Bill) Carver of Omaha and Curt (Kandy) Denker of Lincoln; nine grandchildren, Chris (Jill) Denker of Lexington, Mitch (Tiff) Denker of Lexington, Chase Denker of Boulder, Colo., Melissa (Pat) Regan of Omaha, Todd (Emily) Carver of Minneapolis, Minn., Brett (Heather) Carver of Omaha, Gregg Carver of Omaha, Megan (Blake) Johnson of Lincoln and Tyler (Cortney) Denker of Lincoln; fourteen great-grandchildren, Hadley, Charlotte, Liam, Molly, Liv, Elliot, Paxton, Henry, Caroline, Myles, Kaia, Charlie, Beckham and Katherine; her sister, Pat (Doran) Post of Kearney; as well as nieces, nephews, and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Bill.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly suggested to the Lexington Community Foundation, First Presbyterian Church in Lexington or Lexington Volunteer Fire Department.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
