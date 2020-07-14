Luis Miguel Macias passed away Friday, July 10, 2020 in Denver, Col.
A celebration of life will be scheduled for a future date.
Luis Miguel, known to many as “Miguel”, was born in Guadalajara Mexico on May 10, 1987 to Lupe and Lupita Macias. Raised in Lexington, he graduated from Fort Hays State University with a Computer Science Degree and worked as a Security Technology Project Manager in Denver, Col. On June 18, 2011, he married Keysha, the love of his life and high school sweetheart.
A phenomenal son, son-in-law, brother, brother-in-law and uncle, Luis Miguel enjoyed fine-tuning his culinary skills alongside his wife, hiking in the Rockies, camping, spending quality time with family and friends, and savoring the world’s finest tequilas. Always a well-prepared man, Luis Miguel was the go-to guy for his family and friends to find solutions to what his response would be, “Of course, that’s easy!”. Always jumping on the opportunity to help others out, his signature mega-watt smile was always in tow with an occasional beer in hand.
Memorial donations may be made via https://www.gofundme.com/f/miguelitos-tequila-memorial-fundraiser to support with funeral expenses and a charity to be designated at a future date.
A viewing will be held on Wed., July 15, at 2:00 p.m., at Romero Family Funeral Home 1805 S. Sheraton, Denver, Col. 80232.
