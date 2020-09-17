Lucy Buesing

She was born Aug. 23, 1938 in Neudorf, Ukraine, daughter of Otto and Hilda (Seel) Netzel. She was baptized on April 17, 1944 in Eugenfeld, Ukraine. Lucy arrived in New Orleans on March 21, 1952 at the age of 14 with her mother and sister. She attended school at Lexington through the eighth grade and later received her GED in May of 1984. Lucy was united in marriage to Carl D Schwarz on January 8, 1955, in Lexington. The couple later divorced. Seven children were blessed to this marriage; David, Teresa, Ron, Anthony, Kathy, Charlie, and Troy. Lucy married Darrell Buesing on June 15, 1985 at Lexington. Over the years, she had several different jobs; she worked at Michael's, West Side Care Home, Slacks Nursing Home and retired from Hilltop Estates as head dietitian. She loved her music, cooking and baking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.