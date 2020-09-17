Lucy Buesing, 82, of Gothenburg died Sept. 14, 2020 in Gothenburg.
Visitation was held at Blase-Strauser Memorial Chapel, Gothenburg, Nebraska; Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, 5 pm - 7 pm with the family present.
Graveside Services was held at Gothenburg Cemetery, Sept. 17, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Interment will follow in the Gothenburg Cemetery, Gothenburg, Nebraska.
She was born Aug. 23, 1938 in Neudorf, Ukraine, daughter of Otto and Hilda (Seel) Netzel. She was baptized on April 17, 1944 in Eugenfeld, Ukraine. Lucy arrived in New Orleans on March 21, 1952 at the age of 14 with her mother and sister. She attended school at Lexington through the eighth grade and later received her GED in May of 1984. Lucy was united in marriage to Carl D Schwarz on January 8, 1955, in Lexington. The couple later divorced. Seven children were blessed to this marriage; David, Teresa, Ron, Anthony, Kathy, Charlie, and Troy. Lucy married Darrell Buesing on June 15, 1985 at Lexington. Over the years, she had several different jobs; she worked at Michael's, West Side Care Home, Slacks Nursing Home and retired from Hilltop Estates as head dietitian. She loved her music, cooking and baking, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Teresa and her husband Gary Smith, of Gothenburg, Ron Schwarz of Lexington, Kathy and her husband Tim Lord of Indianola, Charlie and his wife Denise Schwarz of Clovis, Calif., Troy Schwarz; of Gothenburg; 15 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren; sister, Linda Schwarz; step-sons Mike Buesing, Matt (Angie) Buesing, Mark Buesing; a host of step grandchildren; along with many extended family and friends.
Lucy was preceded in death by husband, Darrel Buesing; sons, Anthony and David Schwarz; grandchildren Nathan, Natalie and Nicole; her parents Otto and Hilda.
Memorials may be given to the Hilltop Estates or Alzheimer's Association.
To sign the online guest book, go to www.blasestrauser.com.
Blasé-Strauser Memorial Chapel & Monuments are in charge of arrangements.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.