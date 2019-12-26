Luanne B. (Spearman) Richardson

Luanne Richardson was born in McCook, to Dr. Robert O. Watkins and Neva (Taylor) Watkins on September 30, 1931and died Dec. 18, 2019 at the Valley County Hospital in Ord.
A Celebration of Life Service was held Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at the Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth with Pastor David Randall officiating at the service. Special remarks and a poem were given by granddaughter Abby Dobbins.
Luanne was the older of two children. Luanne attended Curtis High School and graduated in 1949. She attended the University of Nebraska for a couple of years. While at the University she became a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority and met who was to become her partner for life, Donald E. Richardson of Ainsworth. On June 16, 1952, Luanne and Don were married and in 1953, their eldest daughter, Pamela, was born. In the year of 1956, Don and Luanne’s second daughter, Dawn Denise, was born.
Luanne was actively involved with her daughters while they attended school in Ainsworth. She supported their many school functions including Job’s Daughters. Luanne was a member of the PEO Sisterhood as well, and actively taught Sunday School at the Congregational Church for several years.
During the time of living in Ainsworth, during the 1970s and 80s, the town was booming with new businesses and young families with a strong support of Ainsworth schools and activities. Ainsworth became a very social town as well. While husband Don was “Mr. Public Relations,” Luanne would be close behind talking, laughing and engaging with everyone. Luanne was always there not only for her family, but friendships made throughout her lifetime in Ainsworth.
Luanne exuded special talents with arts and crafts. Her passion for dogs, especially rescue dogs, was a sense of duty for her.
Luanne is survived by her daughters, Pamela Richardson of Lincoln, Nebraska, Dawn Denise and Dave Dobbins of Lexington; grandchildren, Abby Dobbins, Jessica and Eddie Morales of Lexington; and Zach Marshall of Ft. Lauderdale, Fla.; six great-grandchildren. Luanne is also survived by her brother Bob Watkins who resides with his wife Mary Lou, children and grandchildren in Lincoln.
While Luanne is no longer with us, we take comfort knowing she had a fulfilled life and is now with Donnie.
Memorials were suggested to the family in her name for future designation. Condolences may be left on Hoch Funeral Home’s online guest book at www.hochfuneralhome.com.
