Loyd M. Barnes, 68, of Overton passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.

Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.

Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.

Interment will be in Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.

Loyd was born on Jan. 10, 1952 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Leonard M. and Margaret (Brolyer) Barnes. When Loyd was 4, the family moved to the farm south of Lexington. He received his education from country school K-8 District #31, Elwood Public Schools, graduating from Elwood High School with the class of 1971. During high school, he worked at the Phillips 66 station in Elwood and was active in football. Loyd then spent a semester at Hastings taking classes at the Cntc Trade School.