Loyd M. Barnes, 68, of Overton passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 at CHI Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating. The service will be live-streamed via the Reynolds-Love Funeral Home Facebook page.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 from 5-8 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Social distancing and face masks are encouraged.
Interment will be in Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.
Loyd was born on Jan. 10, 1952 in Broken Bow, Nebraska to Leonard M. and Margaret (Brolyer) Barnes. When Loyd was 4, the family moved to the farm south of Lexington. He received his education from country school K-8 District #31, Elwood Public Schools, graduating from Elwood High School with the class of 1971. During high school, he worked at the Phillips 66 station in Elwood and was active in football. Loyd then spent a semester at Hastings taking classes at the Cntc Trade School.
Following his education, Loyd moved back to Elwood where he worked at the Elevator. He was united in marriage to Teresa Rowell on April 29, 1978 in Bennington, to this union a daughter, Amy was born. Teresa welcomed two sons from Loyd’s previous marriage. They moved to the Lexington area in 1980 where Loyd continued to drive truck before settling in Overton in 1990.
Loyd worked for several area farmers and also drove truck throughout the years for CHS, M.R.K. and W. J. Carpenter Trucking.
Loyd enjoyed spending time with his Coffee Club buddies, which took place at Sapp Brothers in Odessa, Pump and Pantry in Elm Creek or Flatwater in Overton. Loyd took pride in working, spending time with his grandchildren and his dog, Gus.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa of Overton; daughter, Amy (Chad Beatty) Barnes of Overton; two sons, David (SanDee) Barnes of Kimball and Martin Barnes of Aurora, Colorado; seven grandchildren, Jared Barnes of Kimball, Zach Barnes of New Mexico, Jenny Dye of Cozad, Jade Barnes of Denver, Colorado, Chandra Barnes of Aurora, Colorado, Britany Swartz of Mitchell, and Bailee Underhill of Chadron; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Lynn (Chris) Barnes of Cozad and Carl Honeywell of Portland, Oregon; one sister, Verna Honeywell of Cozad; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Loyd was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Verne Honeywell.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the Overton Volunteer Fire and Rescue or Donor’s choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
