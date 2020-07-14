Lorain L. “Wally” Woltemath, 67, of Lexington passed away at his home April 28, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Lexington with Pastors Rob Kuefner and William Ohlmann, officiating.
Inurnment will take place in the St. Patrick’s Cemetery at Eddyville.
Lorain L. Woltemath was born to Laverne and Eileen (Kracke) Woltemath on June 13, 1952 in Tecumseh. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, rural Elk Creek. After a recent cancer diagnosis, Wally passed away at his home on April 28, 2020 at the age of 67 years. Lorain grew up on the family farm and attended St. Peter’s Parochial School through the eighth grade and graduated from Elk Creek High with the Class of 1970. While in high school Lorain loved participating in football. After graduation, he started working for Dobson Construction of Lincoln where he got his nickname Wally and later transferred to Paulsen’s Construction of Cozad where he retired as a highway superintendent.
He was married to Jennett Peters on Nov. 27, 1971. To this union two sons were born, Tony and Scott. Wally was united in marriage to Mary Clouse on Sept. 4, 1987. Wally was blessed with the addition of another son, Michael and daughters Andrea and Melissa. Mary and Wally made their home near Lexington where they raised their family.
Wally’s quote from his senior year was “No man was ever great without divine inspiration.” The quote could not be more fitting as that is how he lived his life. Wally loved working “out on the road” and worked for nearly 50 years laying asphalt and building roads all over Nebraska. He loved being outdoors and was always a hard worker and made many relationships during his time working for Paulsen’s. When he wasn’t doing road construction, Wally loved gardening, yard work, fishing, hunting, building snowmen with the grandkids, being at the duck/goose blind, and spending time with his family. He was an avid Nebraska Husker football fan, and for many years worked security on Saturdays at Memorial Stadium, holding ropes for the team as they went on and off the field, which he thoroughly enjoyed.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Woltemath of Lexington; sons: Tony Woltemath and significant other Brenda Norris of Bangor, Mass., Scott Woltemath of Ashland, Michael Woltemath and wife Kaitlyn of Cozad; daughters: Andrea Miller of Lexington and Melissa Callahan of Lexington; adopted children: Rhett Rhone of Lexington and Addison Callahan of Lexington; mother, Eileen Woltemath of Tecumseh, brother, Roger Woltemath and wife Nancy of Elk Creek, sisters: Annette Ottemann of Johnson, Carol Rieken and husband Ken of Tecumseh and Lori Hoemann and husband Jim of Lincoln, 16 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, aunts, cousins and friends.
Wally was preceded in death by his father, Laverne, his father-in-law, Robert Clouse and mother-in-law Violet Clouse; brother-in-laws, Ken Ottemann, Paul Clouse, Peter Clouse, John Clouse, and sister-in-law Theresa Clouse.
Memorials can be sent to Trinity Lutheran Church, Ducks Unlimited, and a college fund for the two adopted children.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
