Lola Brown, of Spokane, Wash., formerly of Lexington, died at home at the age of 104, on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.
Lola's life will be celebrated in North Platte at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore. Lola will then be laid to rest with her husband, Clifford Brown, at Fort McPherson
National Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service at Odean Colonial Chapel at C & Sycamore.
Lola was born April 22, 1915, the eldest daughter of Paul and Edith Knox, in Custer County. She was educated in a rural school in central Nebraska then graduated from Ansley High School. She began her
teaching career when she was 17, in a one room school house with 15 students. Lola eventually graduated from the University of Nebraska in Kearney.
She married Clifford Avey of Dunning, in 1936. They moved to Port Chicago, Calif., and that is where she met Christ. After Clifford's death she attended and graduated from Bible Standard Training School (which is now New Hope Christian College).
On July 3, 1945, Lola married Clifford Brown. They lived in Lexington, where Lola taught in the public school system, and together she and Clifford pastored at the South Side Mission in Lexington and a small church in Overton, then spent two years on the mission field in the Virgin Islands.
In 1968 Lola and Clifford moved to Eugene, Ore. Lola continued her work as a teacher and librarian, this time at her former school, Bible Standard College, for a number of years. Upon retirement in 1980, the couple traveled to see friends and family until Clifford, her loving husband, passed away in 1982.
The following year, Lola began Crossroad Ministry with Ywam in Hawaii then continued the ministry in the Philippines for 12 years. After coming home from the mission field, she made her home in Tacoma,
Wash., near her daughter, Anne Newton. Lola later moved to Phoenix with Anne and her family. She eventually returned to Washington, living in Spokane at the home of her son, Paul Brown, until her passing.
Along with her husbands, Clifford Avey and Clifford Brown, Lola was preceded in death by her daughter, Anne Newton; parents, Paul and Edith Knox; brothers, Ivan, Clyde and Orvil; and sisters, Neita Cook, Roma Bollwitt and Pauline Brucker.
To honor her passing, Lola is survived by her sons, Paul (Carol) Brown of Spokane, Wash., and Vernon (Julie) Brown of LaGrande, Ore., and son-in-law, Darwin Newton of Phoenix. She also left a legacy of
11 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Alice Knox; as well as many nieces and nephews that speak highly of her life and her blessing. To God be
the Glory.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to New Hope Bible College, 2155 Bailey Hill Rd, Eugene, Oregon, 97405.
