Lois E. (Gries) Olsen, 82, Onawa, Iowa, died August 20, 2020 at home surrounded by her family.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Onawa, Iowa with Pastor Michael Lewis officiating. (Social distancing measures must be followed- Family requests attendees to bring and wear masks.) Burial will follow in the Onawa Cemetery, Onawa, Iowa. Public Visitation was 5– 7p.m. Tues., Aug.25, 2020 at the First Christian Church, Onawa, Iowa. (No Family will be Present for the Visitation) Arrangements are under the direction of Rush Family Care Service, Onawa, Iowa.
Lois Eileen was born January 29, 1938, to Clarence Archie and Laura Bertha (Gray) Gries in Grant Center, Iowa. She graduated from Mapleton High School in 1956. She was a homemaker and assisted her husband as he pastored his churches. She worked for Great West Casualty in South Sioux City, Nebraska until her retirement. Following her retirement, Lois volunteered for Hospice, was a volunteer at Burgess Hospital and loved helping with various responsibilities at her church.
Lois married Philip Jon Olsen in Onawa, on June 16, 1957. In May 2001, following retirement, they moved back to Onawa to make their home.
Lois was a member of the First Christian Church in Onawa, Iowa. Her hobbies were sewing, quilting, embroidery, reading, spending time with family, fishing in Canada and taking bus trips with friends.
Lois will always be remembered as a caring mom, mother-in-law, grandma, and great-grandma.
Survivors include three sons, Mark (Beth) of Columbus, David (Karen) of Onawa, Iowa, and Roger (Stephanie) of Sioux City, Iowa; one daughter, Claudia (David) Last of Mascoutah, Ill.; two brothers, Alfred (Betty) Gries of Sioux City, Iowa and Dennis (Debbie) Gries of New Braunfels, Texas.; one brother-in-law, Bill Lautenbach of Lake Havasu, Ariz; nine grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren, with two more on the way.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip Jon Olsen; her parents, Clarence Archie and Laura Bertha (Gray) Gries; and one brother, Franklin Gries.
Condolences may be left online for the family at www.rushfamilycareservice.com
