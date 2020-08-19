Leon E. Malzahn

Leon Edward Malzahn age 76 of Omaha, Nebraska passed away peacefully on August 15th at Lakeside hospital in Omaha.
Cremation has been held and a service will be at Heafey Hoffmann Mortuary in Omaha on Thursday Aug. 20th at 2 pm with Pastor Hale of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.
Leon was born in West Point to Ed and Helen Malzahn on Aug. 22, 1943. He was married to his wife Carolyn on Feb. 2, 1964. They lived in Omaha for a short while before spending a majority of their time together in Lexington and at Johnson Lake. Leon enjoyed the outdoors and shared his passion for hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He also enjoyed driving and could name most interstates and highways across the country. He was extremely proud of his children and especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Leon is preceded in death by his parents, Ed and Helen Malzahn; in-laws, Marion and Edna Gulden; sister, Marlene Bonine; brother and sister-in-law, Darryn and Jan Gulden.
Leon is survived by his wife, Carolyn; two children, Monte (Sarah) Malzahn, and Lynnette (Paul) Taylor; seven grandchildren: Ally (Matt) Benzel, Ethan (Lauren) Malzahn, Madison (Mitch) Wilkinson, Kaitlyn (Daniel) Droll, Amelia(Gerrit) Beernink, Isabella Taylor, and Alexandra Taylor; and three great-grandchildren: Addyson Benzel, Jack Benzel, and baby Benzel. Leon is also survived by multiple nieces, nephews, and many friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Zion Lutheran Church in Elkhorn, Nebraska.
The family would like to thank our relatives, friends, doctors, and nurses who have supported us during this difficult time.
