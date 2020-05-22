Lee Allen Isaacson, 88 years of age, of Holdrege, died Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at Southlake Village Rehabilitation and Care Center in Lincoln.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Trinity Evangelical Free Church in Holdrege, with Pastors Paul Bauman and Murray Jones officiating. Interment will follow at the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege; per CDC guidelines of 10 people or less in the facility at one time.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services will be followed. The Isaacson family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Lee’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Lee’s funeral service will be live-streamed via the Trinity Evangelical Free Church’s Facebook page: Trinity Church Holdrege.
Lee was born on March 4, 1932, in Holdrege, the sixth of nine children, to Phillip and Bertha (English) Isaacson. He attended Holdrege Public Schools, graduating from Holdrege High School with the class of 1949.
Following his graduation, he was employed at J.M. McDonald Company in Holdrege, for one year. At the age of 18, he started working for Warner S. Lundeen Insurance Agency, and later became a partner of Lundeen-Isaacson in 1956. Later in life, Lee partnered with his son and son-in-law, at agencies in other communities. Lee worked in the insurance business up until he was 86 years of age.
On Aug. 14, 1955, Lee was united in marriage to Harriet Mae Young at the Loomis Evangelical Free Church, and this union was blessed with six children, Michael, Robert, James, Julie, Angie and Ryan. The family made their home in Holdrege.
Lee accepted Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior as a young man. He loved spending time with his family, and attending all of their activities, especially sports and 4H activities. Lee was involved and actively volunteered with numerous organizations over his life.
Lee leaves to celebrate his life; his children, Mike Isaacson and his wife, Connie of Lincoln; Bob Isaacson and his wife, Rona; Jim Isaacson and his wife, Janice; and Julie Lind and her husband, Mark, all of Holdrege; Angie Chally and her husband, Dave of Kearney; and Ryan Isaacson of Holdrege; 18 grandchildren: Bethany Korsmo and her husband, John; Rachel Voelker and her husband, Andrew; Jordan Isaacson and his wife, Aspen; Jon Isaacson and his wife, Sam; Tanner Isaacson and his wife, Becky; Annika Hueftle and her husband, Dakotah; Breanna Ecklun and her husband, Matt; Spencer Isaacson and his fiancée, Kylie; Jena Mizner and her husband, Bryan; Joey Isaacson and his wife, Sam; Jamie Burr and her husband, Justin; Isaac Lind and his wife, Anne; Jake Lind and his wife, Brittany; Jessa Lind; Drew Chally and his fiancée, Hannah; and Adam, Dani, and Alli Chally; 24 great-grandchildren; sister, Marcia Junas and her husband, Jerry of Libertyville, Ill.; sister-in-law: Kathy Isaacson of Appleton, Wisconsin; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Lee was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Harriet in 2017; seven siblings, Grace Price; Marge Reynolds; Lyle Isaacson; Lois Masterson; Doris London; Frank Isaacson; and Larry Isaacson; and sister-in-law: Lois Young.
A memorial has been established in Lee’s honor, and kindly suggested to the Trinity Evangelical Free Church or Gideon’s International.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
