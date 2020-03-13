Lavern “Vern” Killion

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...ACCUMULATING SNOW WILL END FROM WEST TO EAST THIS MORNING, WITH A CHANCE OF LIGHT FREEZING DRIZZLE LINGERING INTO THE AFTERNOON. ADDITIONAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS AROUND ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE WILL BE POSSIBLE. * WHERE...DAWSON, GOSPER, PHELPS AND FURNAS COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 4 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. * WINDS...WINDS WILL BE EASTERLY AROUND 15 MPH, WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS OF 20 TO 25 MPH POSSIBLE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&