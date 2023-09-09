Kristi Kay McAuliff, 73, of Lexington, Nebraska, passed away on Sunday, September 3, 2023, at the Jefferson Community Health and Life Gardenside in Fairbury, Nebraska, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 22, 1949, in Kearney, Nebraska, to Eugene and Wanda (Dauel) Unick. Kristi attended Pleasanton Public Schools where she graduated with the class of 1967. On September 14, 1968, Kristi married her high school sweetheart, John McAuliff. Three daughters were blessed to this union: Melissa, Shannon and Misty.

Since John was in the Military, he and Kristi found themselves moving quite often. In October of 1968, they moved to Frankfurt, Germany where John was proudly serving his country. In February of 1970, they relocated to the Pleasanton area then shortly moved to Pleasant Valley that same year. By the end of 1975, the couple moved into Kristi’s grandparents’ home where they stayed until 1999 when they took to the mountains and spent five years in Golden, Colorado. In 2004, they moved once again to Hanna, Oklahoma before moving to Seminole, Oklahoma in 2009. In 2015, they moved to Lexington, Nebraska.

Kristi lived a life filled with love, kindness, and dedication to her family and community. One of the most remarkable traits that defined Kristi was her willingness to help others. She had an innate desire to make a positive impact on people’s lives and was always ready to lend a helping hand. She found immense joy in spoiling her children and grandchildren. Her love for them radiated through every action she took. As a dedicated grandmother, she always went the extra mile to ensure her grandchildren felt cherished and celebrated. One of the ways she showed her affection was through her incredible baking skills. Notably skilled as a baker, Kristi loved baking cookies for her family, and she always made sure to have enough for her neighbors. Kristi possessed an incredible talent when it came to gardening. She had quite the green thumb. She loved spending quality time in her garden, working on her flower beds. She was a member of the First Lutheran Church in Buffalo as well as being a former member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton. She took pride in the achievements of her children and their journeys in life. A mother with unwavering faith in her children’s potential, she supported them wholeheartedly throughout every endeavor they pursued.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, John McAuliff of Lexington, Nebraska; daughters, Shannon (Marcus) White of Lexington, and Misty (Greg) Coats of Purcell, Oklahoma; grandchildren, Dylan (Lauren) White of San Antonio, Texas, Austin (Anne Jirak) White of Hope, Kansas, and Melissa White of Kearney, Nebraska; great-grandchildren, Olivia and Hazel White; sisters, Sues (Paul) Rasmussen of Dannebrog, Nebraska and Beth (Brad) Pankoke of Lincoln; brothers, Ben (Nancy) Unick of Pleasanton, and Tim (Kathy) Unick of Gilbert, Arizona; sisters-in-law, Doris McAuliff of Litchfield, and Glenice McAuliff of Ravenna, Marv and Sandy McAuliff of Ravenna, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Besides her parents, Kristi was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa McAuliff and her brothers-in-law, Doug and Warren McAuliff.

The family is honoring Kristi’s wish for cremation.

A Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton, Nebraska with Pastor Victor Rasmussen, officiating.

A Private Graveside Service will be held prior to service.

A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, from 5-7 p.m. at Grace Lutheran Church in Pleasanton, Nebraska.

In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.

