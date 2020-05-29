Kimberly Soderholm

Kimberly Kay (Debban) Soderholm, 61 years of age, of Kearney, (formerly of Holdrege) died on Thursday, May 28, 2020, at her home in Kearney, following a courageous five year battle with cancer.
Celebration of Life Services will be held on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege, with the Reverend Kenton Birtell officiating. A private family interment will be held in the Prairie Home Cemetery at Holdrege following the services.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege; per CDC guidelines of 10 people or less in the facility at one time.
Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services will be followed. The Soderholm family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Kim’s services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community. Kim’s funeral service will be live-streamed via the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church Facebook page.
Kim was born on Jan. 15, 1959, in Lexington, the fourth of five children to Larry D. and Janet C. (Wortman) Debban. The family resided on a farm south of Elwood, until moving to Holdrege on Jan. 1, 1961. Kim was baptized on March 1, 1959, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Elwood, and confirmed on April 15, 1973, at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. Her confirmation verse was: 1 John 1:9, ESV: "If we confess our sins, he is faithful and just to forgive us our sins and to cleanse us from all unrighteousness."
As a child, Kim was an active swimmer. She joined the local swim team at five years old, after she had passed the test to go into the diving pool. Kim remembered competing in an Individual Medley Race, at a meet in Central Nebraska and lapping all her competitors at the young age of only six or seven years old. She received her education from Holdrege Public Schools, graduating from Holdrege High School with the class of 1977. Kim then pursued higher education in cosmetology at Queen Ann Beauty School, graduating in 1978.
On Dec. 1, 1978, during an ice storm, Kim was united in marriage to Thomas A. Soderholm at the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church in Holdrege. The family made their home in Holdrege and to this union one son, Bradley was born in 1985. Following her graduation from beauty school, Kim worked for Carolyn Brown at the Loomis Shop. She purchased the 7th Avenue Beauty Salon in Holdrege and later moved the business to West Avenue, naming it, Kim’s Kut & Kurl. Her passion was helping her clients look, and feel good about themselves; and in return life-long friends were formed. Kim sold her business to Monica Ehlers on Dec. 19, 2012. In the fall of 2019, they relocated to Kearney. In her spare time, Kim enjoyed working with flowers. Most of all, the time spent with her family were always treasured moments.
She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Debban; grandparents: Richard and Hattie (Koitsch) Debban; and Alfred and Neta (Fastenau) Wortman; father-in-law and mother-in-law: Art and Barbara Soderholm; brother-in-law, Jerry Soderholm; special family friend, Robert Salisbury; and several aunts and uncles.
Kim leaves to celebrate her life, her husband of 41 years, Tom Soderholm of Kearney; son, Brad Soderholm of Kearney; her mother, Janet Debban of Holdrege; two brothers: Steve (Terrie) Debban and of Kearney; and Terry Debban of Funk; two sisters: Cheryl (Dale) Taft of Elwood; and Dee (Russ) Steinshouer of Holdrege; sisters-in-law, Patti (Dave) Thorell of Loomis; and Virginia (Randy) Fetters and her husband, Rich of Loomis; brothers-in-law: Art (Debbie) Soderholm III of Johnston, Iowa; Randy Soderholm of Holdrege; Bob (Marti) Soderholm of York; Rich (Lisa) Soderholm of Alma; Ken (Kathy) Soderholm of Kearney; Ray Soderholm of Holdrege; Bill (Debbie)Soderholm of Holdrege; and Ron Soderholm of Holdrege; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Kim’s honor, and kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Expressions of caring and kindness may be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home of Holdrege is in charge of arrangements
