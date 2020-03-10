Kenneth “Bud” Small

Kenneth G. “Bud” Small, 87, of Lexington died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Care Center.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Lexington with the Reverend Anne Gahn, officiating. The Family requests casual attire for the service.
There will be no visitation as Bud’s wishes were to be cremated.
Inurnment will take place in the Methodist Church Columbarium prior to the Celebration Of Life.
Bud was born Nov. 19, 1932 in Burke, S. D., to Charles and Evelyn (Kirkland) Small. He attended school in Atkinson and graduated with the class of 1950.
Bud was united in marriage to JoAnn Humphrey on Nov. 3, 1951 in Atkinson, to this union three children were born: Dennis, Deb and Michael.
The couple lived in O’Neill, Neb., Topeka, Larned, Kan., and then moved to Kearney and settled in Lexington in 1963. During his working years he worked as a herdsman (showing cattle), a State Brand Inspector and then started trucking. He was in trucking partnership with Duane Schoneman, and Neil Knapple and then started Bud Small trucking in 1985. Bud retired from the trucking business about eight years ago.
Bud enjoyed hunting, fishing and hanging around the “backroom” at the sale barn waiting for cattle to haul, where they played cribbage. After retiring he enjoyed his time at the Senior Center exercising, crossword puzzles and reading books and having coffee with his special friend Galen Morris. He also was a Master Gardner and had planted grapevines, flowers and fruit trees around the house they have resided in since moving to Lexington. Bud loved spending time with his family and friends.
Bud is survived by his wife, JoAnn of Lexington; two sons, Dennis and wife Diane of Kearney, Michael “Lewi” and wife Lisa of Hastings; one daughter, Deb (Michael ) Conley of Kearney; one brother, Gary and wife Jan of Vermillion, S. D.; one sister, Beverly Fullerton of Kearney; four grandchildren, Amy (Andy) Spotanski, Douglas (Ellen) Rader, Jared (Erin) Small, Kyle Small ( Torie Miner); 11 great-grandchildren, Maggie, Emma, Xavier, Brooklyn, Makenzee, Isla, Jameson, Jaren, Samantha, Colton and Sterling.
Bud was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law, Leroy Fullerton
Memorials in lieu of flowers are suggested to the Lexington Senior Center, Lexington Volunteer Fire Department or The Lexington Public Library.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting:reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
