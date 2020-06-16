Kendall K. Schendt, age 33, of Edgar NE, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2020 in Superior. Kendall was born February 26, 1987 in Superior.
A public graveside memorial service, officiated by Father Corey Harrison will be held at St. Stephen’s Catholic Cemetery in Lawrence on Friday, June 19, 2020 at 1:30 p.m.
The Saturday 7:30 p.m. Mass intentions are for Kendall along with the rosary that will be recited before Mass.
Kendall was 2005 Lawrence-Nelson graduate. Preceding him in death were his grandparents Burdette and Doris Moncrief and William and Lola Schendt. Left to treasure his memory is his parents; Eugene and Jean of Lawrence, Nebraska; his brother Travis Schendt and his wife Abby of Edgar, Nebraska; and his sister Amber Scheer and husband Marc of Elgin, Nebraska; nieces, and nephews: Olivia, Ava and Chloe Schendt and Levi and Allie Scheer; other relatives and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial are suggested to the family for designation at a later date
Condolences may be sent to Megrue-Price Funeral Home, PO Box 282, Superior, Nebraska 68978 or in care of www.pricefuneralhomes.net
Arrangements are being handled by Megrue-Price Funeral Home, 750 N Commercial, Superior, NE, 68978
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.