Kathy June (Gesch) Reeves, 65 years of age, of Lexington passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at Kearney Regional Health Center in Kearney.

Visitation for Kathy (Gesch) Reeves will be held on Friday, Oct .16, 2020, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Mohr & Becker-Hunt Funeral Home in South Sioux City, Nebraska. Interment will follow at the Omaha Valley Cemetery in rural Homer.

Due to health concerns, regarding the COVID-19 pandemic; current CDC and Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services guidelines for Faith-Based Services will be followed. The Reeves family sincerely encourages each person to make their decision whether to attend Kathy’s visitation and services based on the best interest of your health, and that of your community.

Kathy was born on January 19, 1955, in Pender, the eldest of three children, to William “Bill” and Bernice (Nieman) Gesch. Kathy was baptized at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill, on July 10, 1955. She received her education from Winnebago Public Schools, and graduated with the class of 1973.