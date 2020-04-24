Kathryn Rittgarn

Kathryn H. Rittgarn, 92, of Lexington, died Thursday, April 23, 2020 at Plum Creek Care Center in Lexington.
A private family graveside service for Kathryn H. Rittgarn will be held at Robb Cemetery south of Lexington, with Pastor Anne Gahn, officiating. Due to health concerns with COVID-19, a public Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
Kathryn H. Rittgarn was born on March 7, 1928, at Lexington, to James and Lena (Neilsen) Arbuckle. She received her primary education from Lexington High School and graduated with the class of 1945. Following graduation, Kathryn was employed at Tri-County Hospital in Lexington.
On Sept. 2, 1945, Kathryn was united in marriage to the love of her life, Bob Rittgarn in Lexington. Following their marriage, they made their home in Dawson County and would live the majority of their lives in Dawson and Phelps County. They were blessed with four children, Keith, Karen, Kenneth and Kevin. Kathryn would spend the next 30 plus years working as a nurse’s aide at Tri-County Hospital in Lexington. Bob preceded her in death on Nov. 11, 1986.
Early in life, Kathryn was baptized in the First United Methodist Church in Lexington and was a member for many years. She loved working in her flower garden; a fantastic cook, which you never left her house hungry; she looked forward to taking flowers to the cemeteries every year on Memorial Day; Kathryn loved life and always cared for others; and treasured time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her children, Karen Flynn of Waterloo and Kenneth (Gwen) Rittgarn of Phoenix, Ariz.; grandson, who she raised, Robert “Rob” (Darla) Rittgarn of Lexington; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and a lifetime of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; sons, Kevin in 2005 and Keith in 2016; son-in-law, John Flynn and brother, Wayne Arbuckle.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.