Kathleen E. Pflaster, 79, of Kearney, formerly of Eddyville died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020 at Mother Hull Home in Kearney.
Funeral Services will be on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Eddyville Community Center with Pastor Ryan Findley, officiating. Interment will be at Rose Hill Cemetery in Callaway.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
She was born Aug. 5, 1940 to Otto and Esther Mary (Hankie) Graul in Rural Ord. Kathleen grew up on a farm southwest of Ord and graduated from Ord High School with the class of 1958.
Kathleen was united in marriage to Robert Bower in April of 1958 in Ord, and to this union five children were born, Buddy, Connie, Bonnie, Donnie and Johnnie. Their marriage would later end in divorce.
In 1968, Kathleen moved to Kearney for a year, and then was united in marriage to Dwayne Pflaster on April 17, 1970 in Kearney and would reside in Eddyville. She opened her arms to four more children as her own, Debra Lynn, Terrie, Carrie and Scott.
They owned and operated the Eddyville Café and Bar for many years. She then went on to work at Plectron in Overton before spending the next 24 years working in Cozad at Monroe Tenneco Automotive before retiring.
Kathleen loved dancing with Dwayne throughout the years. She was a very talented piano player and enjoyed watching old Westerns. She also liked tending her garden and canning.
She was a member of Grace United Methodist Church in Eddyville, which she kept herself busy volunteering at the church. She was also a member of the Eddyville Women’s American Legion Auxiliary.
Survivors include her children, Buddy R. Bower of Arcadia, Connie E. Freeman of Austin, Colo., Bonnie S. (Mike) McCrary of Casper, Wyo., Donnie L. Bower of Casper, Wyo., J. Joe (Michelle) Bower of Kearney, Terrie E. (Steve) Maloley of Kearney, Carrie I. Polak of Omaha and Scott H. (Monica) of San Clemente, Calif.; 22 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; one sister, Ellen E. (Eugene) Paist of Kearney; also survived by nieces, nephews, extended family and a host of friends.
Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dwayne in 2013; daughter, Debra Lynn; infant son and daughter-in-law, Jeanette Bower.
Memorials are suggested to Grace United Methodist Church, Eddyville Community Or Eddyville Women’s American Legion Auxiliary.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
