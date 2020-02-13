Karen S. Steinke

Karen Suzette (Spencer) Steinke died Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney, after a courageous 13-year battle with stage 4 ovarian cancer. She was 68 years old.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the McCook Memorial United Methodist Church the service will be led by Rev. Jeff Thurman followed by a brunch celebrating her life.
Karen was born to Russel B. and Lavonna (Henze) Spencer in Palisade, July 7, 1951. She graduated from Palisade High School and McCook Community College.
On April 3, 1971 she married James E. Steinke of McCook. They made their home at Fort Hood Military Base in Killeen, Texas. They then returned to McCook where she was employed at Northwestern Bell Telephone Company, Nebraska Probation Office, Dr. Laverne Blank DDS, Kennedy & Coe CPA and the McCook Memorial United Methodist Church. After living in McCook for 35 years, Jim and Karen moved to Lexington, where they resided for 11 years. They moved to Kearney and have lived there for the past three years.
She was a member of Circle 7, Garden Club, P.E.O Chapter FA (McCook) and HV (Lexington), Red Hatters, Quilt Guild, The 4 Patches, and The Lake Luncheon Ladies, McCook Memorial United Methodist Church, worked as a volunteer with Meals on Wheels. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren, camping with friends and family, knitting, gardening, attending craft shows and crafting, reading, chocolate with caramel, watching the Eagles at Johnson Lake and watching the cranes.
Karen is preceded in death by her parents, Russel and Lavonna Spencer and her parents-in-law, John and Ruby Steinke. She is survived by her husband Jim of Kearney; two daughters Jennifer (C.J.) Pietrzak of Hartville, S. C., and Keri (Clayton) Waddle of Gibbon; three grandsons, Kyler J. Gartner of Houston, Texas, Braden Robinson of Allendale, S. C., and Jaxson Pietrzak of Hartsville; two granddaughters Savannah Pietrzak of Hartsville and Ezri Waddle of Gibbon; one brother Craig Spencer of McCook; a brother-in-law John (Kay) Steinke of Des Moines, Iowa and two nephews and their families.
Memorial donations in memory of Karen may be made to the family and designated at a later time.
Hermann Jones Funeral Chapel of McCook is in charge of arrangements.
