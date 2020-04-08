Jon P. Jones, 53, died Friday, April 3, 2020 in Ashland, due to complications from a previous stroke.
A Celebration of Jon’s Life will be held in Grand Island at a later date with an inurnment in Holdrege, Nebraska.
Jon was born in Seoul, South Korea on June 4, 1966. He was adopted at age 5 by parents, Paul and Joy Jones of Holdrege, where he grew up and attended Holdrege High School.
Jon moved to Lexington, to work in the meat packing plant. He later relocated to Grand Island, where he was employed by JBS Meat Plant. Jon was an avid camper and fisherman, making many of his own lures. He also enjoyed bowling and playing baseball.
Survivors include; two sisters, Peggy (Mike); and Sue (George); and seven nieces and nephews, and their children.
Jon was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Joy Jones.
A memorial has been established in Jon’s honor, and will be designated at a later date.
Expressions of caring and kindness can be sent to the family at www.nelsonbauerfh.com
The Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege is in charge of the arrangements.
