John S. Clark, 90, died peacefully in his sleep, April 1, 2020 at his home in Dallas, Texas.
He will be interred privately at First Lutheran Cemetery at Buffalo near Lexington, and a service will be planned at a later date due to COVID-19.
John Sherman Clark was born in Sligo, Dent County, Mo., on Febr. 3, 1930 to Tristom Worth and Roxie Ann Walker Clark. His family lived east of Salem on the banks of the Meramec River. When he was ten they moved north, where he graduated from Nelson H.S. in 1947, and set out on his life’s adventures.
In Lexington, he met Loretta Jane Knaggs and joined the US Navy, where he served for four years in Korea, including at Inchon. In 1952 he returned to the States and attended the University of Missouri at Columbia, earning a BSEE in Electrical Engineering in 1956. He was proud of his designation as a Licensed Professional Engineer in Illinois. He was involved in the US Space Program from its inception through the Apollo missions in the 1960s and 1970s at VAFB. In 1970 he earned an MS in Computer Science at the University of California at Santa Barbara. In 1978 he became VP of ITEL in Dallas, Texas. He was the site engineer of the first Commercial Cellular Site in Indianapolis, Ind, where the site went up for cell phone service on his birthday in 1984.
He is survived by three children, Barbara Renee (Richard) Liedtke, David Michael (Mirian) Clark, Duane Tristom (Elizabeth) Clark; six grandchildren, John, Raymond, Glenda, Kevin, Shannon, Noel, and 12 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Loretta, siblings E. Audrain, Fred, Cora. He is survived by many sisters- and brothers- in law, and many nieces and nephews.
Please donate to American Cancer Society or COVID-19 relief efforts in lieu of flowers.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
