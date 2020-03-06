John “Red” Gartner

John Ludwig “Red” Gartner, 94, of Johnson Lake, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at Elwood Care Center.
Funeral Services will be on Monday, March 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Minister Paul A. Julian, officiating. Burial will take place Monday, March 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Fort McPherson National Cemetery with Military Honors.
Visitation will be held on Monday one hour prior to the service.
John Ludwig "Red" Gartner was a loving son, father, grandfather, great-grandfather.
He was born Aug. 9, 1925 in Omaha, to Dr. Adam J. and Ruby V. (Reynolds) Gartner. He graduated frfom Omaha Tech High School and joined the United States Navy, where he served on the USS Beaver in Guam and Saipan, a member of WWII Submarine Veterans Club along with B.P.O.Elks, VFW and the American Legion. John served his country with honor and pride. Red was just honored as being a 50 year member of the Elwood VFW.
Red was united in marriage to JoAnn Johnson and three sons were born to this marriage, Jim, Adam and Richard. The couple later divorced and Red was united in marriage to Berdena (Deselms) Monk, Red was then a step-father to four children. Bernie preceded him in death in 2013.
John was a salesperson for Ed Phillips & Sons Co. for 37 years before retiring to Johnson Lake in 1978. Red very much loved the sport of golf and was also an avid hunter, fisherman, and all around sportsmen.
Red was a season ticket holder to Husker football games and also a follower of Husker women's volleyball. John had just traveled to Paris and London with Doris last September.
John was preceded in death by his parents, spouses, JoAnn-Johnson-Gartner, Berdena-Monk-Gartner, sons, James J. Gartner and Adam J. Gartner.
John is survived by his son Richard, four grandchildren, Bonnie B. Gartner, Chora C. Gartner, Grant R. (Brittany) Gartner and Kiley J. Gartner and two great-grandchildren, Emerie L. Gartner and Eli R. Gartner and his companion, Doris Wentling. Red is also survived by his step-children and their families.
Memorials are suggested to the Overton Golf Course or Elwood Care Center.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
