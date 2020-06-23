John Irvin Erickson, formerly of rural Elwood, passed away peacefully on June 12, 2020 in Frisco, Texas.
John was born on April 7, 1937 in Kenosha, Wisc. After high school, John completed two years of college at the University of Wisconsin and joined the U.S. Navy reserve. In 1960, John began working for the City of Kenosha as a rodman and in 1965 was appointed city planner. On June 29, 1968, John married Elizabeth (Betty) Berke of rural Elwood and moved to Nebraska to work on the Berke farm. John and Betty had two children, Heath Theodore and Kirsten Elizabeth. In 1978, John opened Erickson Sales & Service, a lawn mower sales and repair shop. He later worked as a purchasing agent at Eiler’s Machine and Repair before his retirement in 2007. From 1989 to 2012, John served as the chairman of the Gosper County joint zoning commission and in 2013 was awarded a Certificate of Merit by the county commissioners for his service. In 2015, John sold the family home and moved to an assisted living facility in Frisco, Texas, where John was well loved by the staff and residents. John was a member of the Grace Lutheran Church in Lexington for more than 50 years, a Mason and a Shriner, and sang in the church choir and the local barbershop chorus. He was a founding member of the Johnson Lake EMS in 1980 and served on the EMS for 35 years. He passed on his love of Boxer dogs and history to his daughter, Kirsten; his interest in cars and medicine to his son Heath; and his dislike of green, squishy vegetables to both children.
John is survived by his former wife Betty of Phoenix, Ariz; son Heath Erickson (Stacy) of Frisco, Texas; daughter Kirsten Johnson (Christopher) of Phoenix, Airz; grandsons, Jack and Caleb Erickson of Frisco, Texas; and step-granddaughter, Samantha Johnson of Tucson, Ariz. He was preceded in death by his parents, Verle and Alpha “Pat” Alvina (Hasenjager) Erickson, and his sister, Marie Larsen.
A private service for John will be held in WI at a later date. Memorials can be sent to the Johnson Lake EMS. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com.
