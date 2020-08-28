John Adolph Neben age 82 of Brewster, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020 at the Brookestone View in Broken Bow.
A Graveside Memorial service with Military Honors will be Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Brewster Cemetery in Brewster with Pastor Bob Windsperger officiating.
John was born February 13, 1938 in Lexington to Ernest and Elisabeth (Schmidt) Neben. John graduated from Lexington High School. John joined the Army in December of 1958 and served his country until December of 1964. On August 13, 1977 John married Joyce Ellen Luthye, to this union a son was born Perry. The couple made their home in Brewster. John was a member of the Brewster VFW.
John is survived by his son Perry (Huriye) Neben of Mountain View, CA, two grandchildren Seraphina and Samuel, two sisters Linda Mintken of Arizona City, AZ and Gertrude Hoffman of Norfolk.
John was preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Elisabeth Neben, wife Joyce, brother Lester Neben and a sister Roberta Schneidereit.
Govier Brothers Mortuary are in charge of arrangements. An online guest book may be signed at www.govierbrothers.com
