Joanne Hollinger, 76, of Kearney passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home. Due to current circumstances, a private family graveside service will be held Wednesday at Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
The family encourages everyone to please leave a message of condolence through the funeral home website at www.osrfh.com or send cards/memorials to the family, care of O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home, 4115 Ave N, Kearney, NE 68847.
Jo was born Feb. 5, 1944 in Holdrege, to Charles and Bernice (Esping) Huston. She attended Ragan High School and Kearney State College. While in college, she met and married Richard Hollinger. The couple lived briefly in Ogallala, before moving to Lexington, where they built a home and raised their two sons; Greg and Mark.
Jo worked at Ayers Clothing and Loudon’s in Lexington, and K-State Insurance in Kearney. She enjoyed reading and spending time with her sons, granddaughters and great grandchildren. She was an avid Husker Volleyball fan, a good listener and a valued friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Greg (Stephanie) Hollinger and Mark Hollinger, all of Omaha; grandchildren, Brittannie Hollinger, Allison (Jorden) Trostel and Jessica Hollinger; great-grandchildren, Evelyn Trostel, Declan Hollinger and Natalie Trostel; older brothers, James Huston of Holdrege and Bruce Huston of Littleton, Colo.
Joanne was preceded in death by her parents; and younger sister, Marilyn Huston.
Memorials are suggested to Kearney Area Animal Shelter or to Kearney Crossroads Center. Services are entrusted to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral and Cremation Services of Kearney.
