Jerry L. Underwood, age 64, of DeWitt, Nebraska, passed away in his home in July 2023. He was born January 18, 1959, to William Sr. and Doris (Reed) Underwood. He was the youngest of 10 children and raised in central Nebraska. Jerry and his first wife, Teri Underwood, moved to Lincoln, Nebraska, in 1981, where they had two children, Evan and Kendra. Jerry and his second wife, Jamie Underwood, had their son, William, and moved to Clatonia, Nebraska. Jerry’s survivors include, son Evan (wife Dondra, daughter Naariah and son Jude), daughter Kendra (husband Zachary and son Michael) and son William (sons, Sean and Aiden, and daughter Onalee). As well as three brothers, Kenny (Barb) Underwood, James (Lois) Underwood, and Rod (Lois) Underwood, sisters-in-law Christy and Cathy, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents; brothers John, Arthur “Dwayne” andEdwin; and sisters Ethal and Willa. A celebration of life gathering will be held at a later date. Please visit www.kunclfh.com.