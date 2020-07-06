Jeremy Ray Jones, 32, was born November 18, 1987 in Greensburg, Kan. to Clinton and Teresa Jones. He died July 2, 2020 in Coldwater, Kan.
Jeremy graduated from Pratt High School, Pratt, Kan.
Survivors include parents: Clinton and Roxanne Jones of Pratt, Kan., Teresa Jones of Elmwood; Son: Blaize and his mother Sara Fedde of Hutchinson, Kan; Sister: DeAnna Jones Allison of Denver, Colo; Brothers: Gregory Jones of Hays, Kan., and Alex Brozek of Lexington; Grandparents: Gale and Rhonda Juel of Mullinville, Kan; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jeremy was preceded in death by grandparents: Beverly and Kenny Brown, John Clarence and Mary Marie Jones, Gregory Miller, and Cera.
A Family Memorial service will be held at a later date.
Memorials to the Jeremy Jones Final Expense Fund may be sent to Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, P.O. Box 417, Coldwater, Kan., 67029.
