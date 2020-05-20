Jeffrey Altig

Jeffrey S. Altig, 56 of Lexington passed away suddenly Monday, May 18, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Health Center.
A funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Reynolds-Love for the family. The service will be live streamed on Reynolds Love Facebook page. Inurnment with military honors will take place in the Robb Cemetery south of Lexington.
Visitation will be held Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, we will adhere to members of a household who live together may be seated together, but maintain six feet apart of social distance from other parties.
Jeff was born May 19, 1963 in Grant, to Gary and Kathryn (Ronneker) Altig. Jeff graduated from North Platte High School with the class of 1981.
Jeff served his country in the United States Marines and was honorably discharged.
Jeff moved to Lexington in 1982 from Michigan where he was employed by Sperry New Holland, worked for Rice’s Grocery Store and then spent the next 30 years working at IBP then Tyson. At the time of his death he was a supervisor.
Jeff loved anything outdoors, hunting, fishing, boating, riding his motorcycle and playing his guitar and listening to music.
Jeff was an active member of the local Pheasants Forever Chapter where he spent significant time mentoring young hunters. He also was very attached to his dogs, Vinny, Titan and Rock.
In August of 2006 he met Melanie Bevard and the two would spend the remainder of Jeff’s life together.
Jeff leaves to mourn, his mother, Kathryn (Altig) and husband, Doug Mick of Hastings, long time companion, Melanie Bevard of Lexington, daughter, Stefanie and husband Brock Melice of Youngsville, Pa.; grandchildren, Anthony Melice and Mackenzie Melice; step-children, Britany Lousberg of Westminster, Colo.., Taylor and husband Brad Bourg of Kenesaw, and Dallas Bevard of Kearney; one step- grandchild, Remington Bourg; two sisters, Debra and husband, Jon Mick of Marshall, Wis., and Dawn and husband David Ekdahl of Longmont, Colo. Nieces and nephews, Ashley Ekdahl, Tara Feavel, Sean Feavel and Justin Feavel, he is also survived by extended family and many good friends.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Gary Altig.
Memorials are suggested to Pheasants Forever.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
