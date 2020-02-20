Jean Larson

Jean Ruth Larson, 93, of Lexington, died Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020 at St. Johns Good Samaritan Society in Kearney.
Memorial services will be at 11 a. m. Monday at First United Methodist Church in Lexington with Pastor Anne Gahn officiating. A private family burial at the Overton Cemetery will precede funeral services.
Visitation will be from 5-7 p. m. on Sunday at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with family present.
Jean was born March 26, 1926 in Eddyville, to Charles W. and Ethel Sherman Hatfield. On April 24, 1947 she married Clarence ‘Shorty’ Larson at her parent’s home.
Jean graduated from Lexington High School in 1943. After graduation, she and her good friend, Lea Kufeldt Hays, went to Denver doing civil service work. They also worked with Delta Airlines in New Orleans. Jean returned to Lexington in 1946.
Jean and Shorty resided on the family farm east of Lexington raising their five boys. They always attended their sons’ activities, but didn’t wander far until the boys left home. In later years they enjoyed travel; that could mean a Sunday drive around the country or an Alaskan cruise. Some years after Shorty passed, Jean moved to Brookdale (Avamere) independent living in Lexington followed by assisted living.
Jean was a member of First United Methodist Church in Lexington. She enjoyed gardening, raising chickens and walking the farm. For many years, she was on a women’s bowling league. Jean was an avid reader and loved doing crossword puzzles. Mom was a sports fan. She loved Nebraska volleyball, the New England Patriots (especially Tom Brady), and the Kansas City Royals. An Alex Gordon signed baseball is one of her prized possessions.
Survivors include sons, Robert of Overton, Jack of Hastings, Jay of Kearney and Tom of Lexington. Additional survivors include daughters-in-law, Linda Larson of Overton, Cheryl Larson of Hastings, Sharlene Larson of Kearney and Deaetta Larson of Lexington; grandchildren, Judd Larson, Amy (Matt) Mahony, Mark Larson, Sean (Nina) Larson, Elizabeth(Jeremy) Roberts, Chris (Eric) Akeson, Jeff (Amy) Larson, Brett (Jess)Larson, Candice (BJ) Katzberg, Jennifer (Chris) Hall, Eric (Rachel) Larson, Parker (Heather) Larson, Tara Larson and 20 great-grandchildren.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents and husband; son, Bill; grandson, Adam; great-granddaughter, Mia; brother, Duane.
Memorials are suggested to the family to be designated later.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.