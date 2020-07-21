On July 13, 2020 Jay D. Hemphill took a trip on the Hwy to Heaven to meet his Lord and Savior at the Pearly Gates.
There was a visitation held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Following the visitation, Jay’s family is honored his wishes to be cremated.
A Celebration of Jay’s life was held Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington with Pastor James Morton, officiating. The service was live-streamed via Reynolds-Love Facebook page.
Inurnment followed at the Evergreen Cemetery in Lexington.
Jay was born August 15, 1959 in Holdrege, Nebraska to Doyle and Elaine (Hueftle) Hemphill. A few years later his family moved to a farm south of Lexington, where he attended a rural school. He attended High School in Lexington graduating with the class of 1978.
He worked for several different farmers before becoming an over the road Truck Driver, beginning his career driving for SST out of Scottsbluff. While living in Scottsbluff he met and married Brenda Nelsen in July of 1987. Soon afterwards Jay and Brenda moved to Garden City, Kansas where Jay went to work for Lobo Feeders for a short time before moving to Lexington to work for Justa Truck Trucking. Their marriage would end a few years later. Jay then signed on with Schultz Transportation Services Inc. out of Lincoln, Nebraska. He would drive for Schulz for 7 years delivering what would be his last load to AWG in Norfolk, Nebraska on July 13, 2020.
Jay leaves to celebrate his life, his three sisters, Janice and Ken Knecht of Omaha, Joyce and Mike Eaton of Buxton, Maine and June of Omaha; three brothers, Jim of Omaha, Jerry and Marilyn of Cozad and Jon of Council Bluffs, Iowa; step-sisters, Sharon and Bob Forrester of Arnold and Doris and Kim Simmons of Bellevue; step-brother, Dean Zimmerman of Mesquite, Texas; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Jay was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Doyle and Elaine; sister-in-law, Wanda; grand-niece, Alison; nephew, Gerald, step-mother, Ruth and step-sister, Charlene.
Jay loved being a professional Trucker and enjoyed traveling the highways and byways of America, listening to country music and talking to his fellow truckers on the CB.
So keep it between the ditches and Sunnyside up…this is Coffee Cup signing off.
Memorials are kindly suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.