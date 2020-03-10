James Warta, Jr.

James Lee Warta, Jr., 53, of Lexington, died Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Lexington Regional Health Center.
A Memorial Celebration Of Life will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home with Pastor Tom Parker, officiating. Inurnment will be in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington.
There will be no visitation or viewing. His wish was to be cremated.
He was born on July 7, 1966 in Lexington, to James “Jimmy” and Karen (Hudson) Warta. James received his education from Lexington Public Schools, and graduated from Lexington High School with the class of 1985.
James was employed on a hog farm following high school, and also farmed near Kearney for a few years. He then went to work for Cornland Dressed Beef before it closed and spent the next 20 plus years working at Tyson. He ran the scales before moving to Quality Control. He spent the last four years working as a Truck Driver for Paulsen, Inc.
James was very talented and artistic when it came to woodworking. He enjoyed burning wood and gave many pieces of his work to family and friends. He enjoyed working with his brother on stock cars and fishing. Family was very important to James and he always enjoyed visiting with his close friends.
James leaves to celebrate his life, his children, Zach Warta of Lincoln and Brittany Patterson-Warta of Cozad; his father, Jimmy Warta and Deanna K. Steier of Cozad; mother, Karen (Ruben) Neighbors of York; brother, Mike (Becca) Warta of Dighton, Kan.; sisters, Nikki (David) Murray of Oberlin, Kan., Diana Robbins of Manti, Utah and Bobbi Bihlmaier of Parson, Kan.; one grandson; as well as aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; brother, Steven and sister, Lori.
A memorial has been established in James honor, and will be designated at a later date.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.