Ivan D. Riege, 76, of Lexington passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 at his home.
Funeral Services will be on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Rob Kuefner and Pastor Bill Ohlmann, officiating. The service will be live streamed via the Trinity Lutheran Church website.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Following the Traditional Funeral Service, cremation will take place and burial will be held in Greenwood Cemetery at Lexington with a date to be determined at a later time.
Ivan was born on Dec. 20, 1943, at Kearney to Edmund A. and Thekla (Ohlmann) Riege. Ivan received his education from Kearney Public Schools, graduating from Kearney High School with the class of 1962. He then went on to further his education at Kearney State College and also attended Parks School of Business in Denver, Colorado.
Following college, Ivan lived in Henderson, working for York Manufacturing as a Quality Control Inspector. He then moved to Lexington where he worked for the City of Lexington for over forty years as a Storekeeper and Purchasing Agent. Ivan retired from the City of Lexington on March 25, 2009.
Survivors include his brothers, LaVerne Riege of Portland, Ore. and Merle (Barbara) Riege of Kearney; as well as nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Ivan was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Wilbur, Delmer and Arthur; sister-in-law, Janet Riege and nephew, David Riege.
Memorials are kindly suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or a charity of your choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
