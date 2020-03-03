Iona Shafer

Iona Grace Hodgson Bednar Shafer of Lincoln, formerly of Sumner, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020 at Yankee Hill Village in Lincoln.
A Celebration of Life will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Gymnasium in Sumner with Pastor Ken Hutson, officiating.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the United Church of Sumner - East Campus. A private family interment will be prior to the service at Sumner Cemetery.
Iona was born Jan. 20, 1932 to Lovell and Grace (Yerg) Hodgson at Lexington.
She attend country school district South 17 for eight years, and graduated from Lexington High School in 1949. She attended Kearney State College one year, then worked one year as secretary for Dawson Public Power in Lexington.
On Sept. 15, 1951 Iona was united in marriage to Robert Stanley Bednar at her parents’ home. They lived on a farm near Sumner. In 1965 they moved into the village of Sumner.
Robert and Iona were blessed with four children, Robert Arlan, Donald Eugene, Patricia Ann, and Thomas Daniel. On June 12, 1975 her husband, Robert was killed in an automobile accident.
Iona worked as an administrative secretary for the Sumner-Eddyville School from 1966-1989. She also worked as a postal clerk at the Sumner Post Office from 1966-1989. She became Post Master until she retired in 1998.
July 29, 1984 she married Donald J. Shafer and they resided in Sumner where she lived.
Iona accepted Christ and was baptized at the age of nine. She was a member of the First Baptist Church, then the United Church of Sumner after the churches merged.
Survivors are sons, Bob (Sandy) Bednar of Miller, Tom (Tami) Bednar of Grand Island, and daughter, Patty (Roger) Evans of Lincoln; grandchildren, Bruce and Amy Bednar; Brent and Mindy Bednar, Joel and Gabriel Bednar, Alex and Kara Bednar, McKenzie and Jordan Peters, Grant Bednar, Reid Bednar, Nathan Peters, Kerri and Rob Colón, and Dan Peters; step-granddaughter, Katlyn Evans; seven great-grandchildren, Mia Kay Bednar, Ty Robert Bednar, Embrie Grace Bednar, Lewis David Bednar, Beau David Bednar, Mack Hunter Bednar, and Jett Ray Bednar; one sister, Nola Hodgson; and nephews and nieces.
She is also survived by step-children, LaDonna Cartland, Linda Fredrick, Lee Shafer, LouJean Smith, Layne Shafer, Lance Shafer, step-grandchildren, Shelly Cartland, Lindsay and Josh Shriber, Aaron and Adam Smith, Alex and Megan Smith, Dakota and Jenny Shafer, Brady and Natalei Shafer, Colt and Katie Shafer, Justin Frederick, Jodi and LeRoy Burks, Amy and Les Boroff, Angela Frederick, Jessica, Jared and Joel Shafer, Matthew and Paul Shafer, and 11 step-great grandchildren.
Preceding her in death was one son, Donald Eugene, her husbands, Robert Bednar and Donald Shafer, her parents, Lovell and Grace Hodgson, one brother, Arbor and sister in law, Fern Hodgson, one great-grandson, Zac Raymond Bednar, brother in law and sister in law, Manley and Ellen Robbins, father in law and mother in law Stanley and Christine Bednar. Also, step-sons in law, Ken Cartland, Mike Smith, Gary Frederick and one step daughter in law, Karen Shafer.
Memorials are suggested to the family for later designation.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
