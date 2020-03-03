Iona Shafer

Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON... ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 005, 060, 072, 082 AND 083... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN HASTINGS HAS ISSUED A RED FLAG WARNING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY. * AFFECTED AREA...IN KANSAS, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 005 PHILLIPS. IN NEBRASKA, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 060 DAWSON, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 072 GOSPER, FIRE WEATHER ZONE 082 FURNAS AND FIRE WEATHER ZONE 083 HARLAN. * WINDS...SOUTHWEST 15 TO 25 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 35 MPH. * TIMING...WEDNESDAY FROM NOON TO 6 PM CST. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 20 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL SPREAD QUICKLY AND BE DIFFICULT TO CONTROL...EXHIBITING EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. USE CAUTION IF ENGAGING IN ACTIVITIES THAT COULD START A FIRE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&