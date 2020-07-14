Howard Keith Swartz, 74 of Lexington passed away Saturday July 11, 2020 at the Lexington Regional Hospital.
There will be a book signing, Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington. A Celebration of Keith’s life will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastors Rob Kuefner and William Ohlmann, officiating. The service will be live streamed on the church’s website.
Inurnment will follow with military honors at the Greenwood Cemetery in Lexington.
Keith was born April 30, 1946 in Elm Creek to Howard and Irene (Schneider) Swartz. Keith graduated from Elm Creek with the class of 1965, where he enjoyed playing football. As an avid husker fan, Keith was scouted by Bob Devaney and the Huskers. Before he could pursue this dream he was drafted into the army where he proudly served his country in the Vietnam War. He was then honorably discharged in November 1967.
On Sept. 26, 1970 he was united into marriage to Jolene Rohnert at Trinity Lutheran church in Lexington. To this union three sons were born to make Keith the proud father of Jason, Justin and Jerad.
Keith would have celebrated 50 years of absolute wedded bliss with the love of his life this September. Keith spent the majority of his working years in assembly at Monroe, Sperry New Holland and Orthmans. He enjoyed working on his 66 ford truck, camping, playing pitch, cheering on the Huskers and spending precious time with his family. Keith also enjoyed time with his Trinity church family.
Keith will be remembered for helping anyone and everyone especially the times where he was a personal care taker for his father-in-law, John for 2 years, a brother, as well as caring and comforting for his nephew in his last days. Keith was always one you could count on for any task any time of day.
Keith leaves to celebrate his life, his wife, Jo of Lexington, his three boys, Jason of McCook, Justin and Jerad of Lexington, grandchildren, Jalisa and Ronnie, one great- grandchild, Alex, daughter-in-law, Lisa Romeo of Kearney, brother Dale and wife Ellie of Denver, Col., sisters, Ramona Twiss, Neva Chrisman and Neomi Hilton, all of Denver, Col., sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Gary Flint of Lexington and his faithful dog and companion Reagan. Keith is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Keith was preceded in death by his parents, Howard and Irene, brothers, Larry, Leon and a brother that was still born and his sister Ellen.
Keith’s family is honoring his wishes to be cremated.
Memorials are suggested to the Trinity Lutheran Church or The Lexington Regional Health Center.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting: reynoldslovefunerahome.com
