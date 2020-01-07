Howard Hoselton

Howard M. Hoselton, 98, of Kearney, formerly of Sumner and Overton, died Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in Kearney.
Funeral Service will be on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Overton Methodist Church with Pastor Venedith Vargas, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in Jewell Cemetery near Sumner.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington.
Howard was born at Eddyville, on Feb. 26, 1921 to Howard and Vera (Johnson) Hoselton.
Howard was an athlete in his younger days, playing basketball and baseball and graduated from Sumner High School in 1939.
During WWII, Howard entered the U.S. Army in 1942 and served through 1946. He worked as a supply clerk in a hospital. Upon return from army service, Howard worked in farming for 29 years and for Plectron Electronics Company in Overton, for nine years before his retirement.
Howard entered the Central Nebraska Veteran’s Home in April 2019. He was raised in Sumner, along with his brother, Arley Hoselton, who passed away earlier.
Howard was a member of the American Legion Post in Sumner. He enjoyed being on his computer, watching television, doing crafts, visiting, and was fond of Ford and Chevrolet cars and trucks.
Howard is survived by two nephews, William Burns, Jr. and James Burns of Southern California; niece, Theresa McMaster of Baton Rouge, La.; cousins, and family friends, Peg Holen, Connie Johnson, Kevin and Kelly Swanson.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Arley and sister, Fern Burns.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are kindly directed to the Overton Rescue Unit or the American Legion of your choice.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be directed to the family by visiting: reynoldslovefuneralhome.com
