Herbert W. “Herb” Mettenbrink, 80, of Grand Island passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020.
Memorial service and celebration of Herb’s life will be 1:00 p.m. Thursday at Trinity Lutheran Church in Grand Island. Reverend Adam Snoberger will officiate. A private burial of ashes will be at Westlawn Memorial Park Cemetery with military honors provided by the United States Navy and Grand Island Honor Guard.
Herb was born February 23, 1940 in Grand Island, the son of Walter and Hazel (Neubert) Mettenbrink. He grew up in Grand Island, receiving his education in Grand Island and Chapman, graduating from Chapman High School in 1958.
He entered the United States Navy in December of 1958 and was honorably discharged December 17, 1962. On April 23, 1961, Herb married Gloria Shalberg, and there were three children born to this union. The marriage ended after 20 years. On July 11, 1982, Herb married Mary Martinez and acquired six step-daughters. He was employed by New Holland in Lexington and then in Grand Island for 30 years, before retiring in 1995.
Herb was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church and the American Legion. He was a lifelong Husker fan and enjoyed playing golf, camping, hunting and fishing. When his children were home, he coached Little League Baseball. During harvest he liked to help his relatives in the fields. He and Mary also enjoyed traveling to Yuma, Arizona in the winters.
Survivors include his children, Wendy (Mike) Bates of Norman, OK, Todd (Cathy) Mettenbrink of Oklahoma City, OK, and Troy Mettenbrink of Grand Island; stepdaughters, Maxine (Rod) Berry of Loomis, Alice (Tim) Speak of Lexington, Mary (Jeff) Steele of Lyndon, IL, Pat (Rod) Ridenour of Holdrege, Carm (Robert) Hinrichs of Bruning, and Angela (John) Fritton of Lexington; 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren. He is also survived by brothers, Harlan (Mary) Mettenbrink of Wimberly, TX and Roger (Becky) Mettenbrink of Grand Island; sister, Ruth McGee of Grand Island; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Mettenbrink; his parents; grandson, Jason Bates; and brother-in-law, Dennis McGee.
All Faiths Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.
Memorials are suggested to the GRACE Cancer Foundation.
