Helen Elaine Jorges, age 94, passed away at the Elwood Care Center on July 22, 2020.
Services will be held Monday, July 27, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the ElwoodUnitedMethodistChurch with Pastor Darrel Wissmann officiating. Burial will follow at ElwoodCemetery. Visitation with family present will be Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at ElwoodUnitedMethodistChurch.
She was born April 25, 1926 in rural Eustis, Nebraska to Charley and Henrietta (Fasse) Hueftle. She attended school and graduated from EustisPublic School with the class of 1943.
Following graduation, she worked for a number of years at the Gauger Store in Eustis. It was during this time she met Herman Jorges, Junior (JR) from Elwood. He went off to the Korean War and she waited for his return. They were married on October 28, 1956, at the MethodistChurch in Eustis. They made their home in Elwood and started their family. Two children were born to this union, daughter Beverly and son Kim. During this time period she worked at the Elwood Care Home as the head of housekeeping for 30 years. She retired in 2001.
Helen was an avid sports enthusiast and enjoyed watching her children and grandchildren in all of their activities. She loved her Elwood Pirates and Nebraska Cornhuskers and especially cheering on her favorite players/runners throughout the years. Even at the age of 93 she was cheering on the Pirates. She enjoyed time spent in her garden and working in her flowers. She loved to can all types of items from her garden as well as making homemade noodles and pretzels.
She was very social and enjoyed her monthly card group of pinochle, was a member of the UnitedMethodistsChurch, Women’s Society of the ElwoodMethodistChurch and enjoyed traveling.
She was proceeded in death by her parents; husband Herman (JR) Jorges; sister Ruby Axtell; brother Harold Hueftle and granddaughter Brittany Engen.
Survivors include her daughter Beverly Ellenbecker and husband Mike of Fargo ND; son Kim Jorges and wife Shelly of Johnson Lake; grandchildren Phillip, Nathan, Cassie, Ty and Trevor; as well many nieces and nephews.
Memorials are suggested to the Elwood Booster Club, ElwoodUnitedMethodistChurch or ElwoodCareCenter.
Berryman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
