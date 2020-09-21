Harlan G. Garringer, 77, of Lexington, Nebraska passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at his home in Lexington.

There will be no visitation, as the family is honoring Harlan’s wish for cremation.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Sept.25, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at the Evergreen Cemetery, east of Lexington with Pastor Rex Adams, officiating.

He was born Sept. 25, 1942 in Oconto to Walter and Effie (Elston) Garringer. He graduated from Plattsmouth High school with the class of 1961. He was united in marriage to Sandra K. Childers on June 28, 1963 in Cedar Creek, where they made their home. To this union two sons were born: James and William.

While living in Louisville, Harlan worked construction with his brother-in-law, Don Sturgeon, until moving to the Elm Creek-Lexington area where he worked for the Kearney Packing Plant and Cornland Dressed Beef.

Harlan dearly loved camping, hunting and fishing with his family and friends. Johnson Lake inlet was his second home where he spent many hours fishing. He was an avid Nebraska Husker fan and loved to tailgate and attend the home games in Lincoln.